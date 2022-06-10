Water Line Project Continues on Route 897 in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County

06/10/2022

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a water line installation project will continue next week on Route 897 between Windy Mansion Road and Meadow Road in West Cocalico Township.







This work will be performed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, and Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions under flagging during work hours.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





