Century 21 Select Real Estate, in Conjunction with Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, Celebrates a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Redefining Real Estate with each exceptional customer experience.”ELK GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dan Jacuzzi, CEO
Century 21 Select Real Estate is proud to announce that they will host a ribbon cutting event with The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce in honor of establishing its new location on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022, at 9381 East Stockton Boulevard, Suite 200.
A ribbon cutting is a recognition of a business' grand opening, relocating, or expanding.
This event will celebrate a milestone for Century 21 Select Real Estate, as well as provide an opportunity to showcase the growing and improving business community in the city of Elk Grove. Amongst those attending will be Executives and Staff of Century 21 Select Real Estate, Chamber Board Members, Ambassadors and Staff as well as a variety of business and civic leaders and members of the Elk Grove community.
About Century 21 Select Real Estate:
Century 21 Select is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Companies, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 7 companies with over 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada. Over the past four decades, The Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
Jennifer Hawkins
Century 21 Select Real Estate
+1 916-899-8006
