Incarcerated population at North Kern State Prison raises $8k to grant terminally‑ill boy’s wish to go to Disneyland

DELANO—The incarcerated population at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) recently raised over $8,300 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

NKSP Warden Kelly Santoro presented a check to the organization to fund a young boy’s wish to visit Disneyland.

Santoro said NKSP is committed to helping organizations such as Make-A-Wish and recognizes the benefits that positive giving provides to the incarcerated population’s rehabilitation.

“These children are all facing life-threatening illnesses and to inspire hope within these children by granting a wish is a mission that NKSP can help fulfil. With these donations, we hope to encourage the children along with their families to continue their journey with strength, bravery and love,” said Santoro. “Additionally, providing an opportunity for the incarcerated population to do something positive for their community encourages empathy, compassion, and good behavior so they remain eligible to participate in these sorts of activities.”

Funds were raised by the incarcerated population through food sales. NKSP and the PAWSITIVE Change Inmate Activity Group agreed to hold a food sale fundraiser and support local Delano-area businesses.

The food sales included items from New China Restaurant, Krispy Kreme and snacks from Smart & Final.

Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization granting wishes to children with life-threatening diseases. It was founded in 1980 when the first wish was granted to a boy who wanted to be a police officer. Since then, the foundation has granted more than 198,012 wishes.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                           Contact: CDCR Press Office

June 10, 2022                                                                                               opec@cdcr.ca.gov

Four individuals holding a big check.
From left are Joseph Lopez, NKSP Community Resource Manager; Ashley Sodergren, Regional Director in the South Valley for Make-A-Wish Foundation; Kelly Santoro, NKSP Warden; and Kevin Hixon, NKSP Chief Deputy Warden.

