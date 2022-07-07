New Book Offers Simple Strategies for Gaining Confidence Through Fitness, Nutrition, and a Well-Balanced Lifestyle
THINK HEALTHY, BE HEALTHY By Beth Linder-Moss
Beth never gives up on you, even when you want to give up on yourself. She encouraged me to come back and start again.”UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At time when we are still struggling with our emotional well-being, mental health, weight gain from the lockdown, and the daily pressures of living in a post-Covid-19 world, it is more important than ever to keep a careful watch on your health. In her just released book, exercise physiologist, fitness trainer and health coach Beth Linder-Moss shows you how to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle in THINK HEALTHY, BE HEALTHY: Simple Strategies for Gaining Confidence through Fitness, Nutrition, and a Well-Balanced Lifestyle.
Think Healthy, Be Healthy, an Amazon #1 bestseller, is like having a personal health coach who makes it easy to implement changes in your daily life that will enhance your physical and mental well-being. In this indispensable guide, Linder-Moss provides advice about fitness, positive thinking, nutrition and sleep habits, drawing on her professional training, 30 years of experience, and hands-on practice raising three children. She has lived what she teaches and is ready to help you learn how to Think Healthy, Be Healthy.
“My goal is to inspire you to build strength and confidence in yourself,” says Linder-Moss. “As a busy working mom of three, I have learned how to incorporate positive habits into mine and my family's daily lives.”
The book and the author already are receiving praise.
“There is something about Beth that makes you dig deep. That makes you challenge and push yourself every day. What is even more noticeable than the physical changes are the internal changes: the confidence and the positivity. She has been so instrumental in changing my life that Thank you will never be enough.” —Eileen
“Over the years, Beth has continued to remind me that I can do anything I set my mind to and be whoever I want to be—something we all seem to forget over the course of our adult life. She has encouraged me to face my fears, go after my dreams and has helped me to evolve into someone I knew I wanted to become on more levels than just fitness. And she reminds me to keep positive along the way!” —Alisson
“Beth never gives up on you, even when you want to give up on yourself. I have had times in my journey where I’ve lost focus and direction. Beth never gave up on me. She encouraged me to come back and start again.” —Brienne
Think Healthy Be Healthy is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
BETH LINDER-MOSS is a certified Health and Wellness Coach, Personal and Group Fitness Trainer, and an Exercise Physiologist. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from The Pennsylvania State University. During her freshman year, she received her first Group Fitness Certifications, which inspired her to make a career in this life-changing field. Since then, she has acquired several certifications: as an exercise physiologist and personal trainer from The American College of Sports Medicine, a Certified Specialist in Sports Nutrition, a Health and Wellness Coach, and possesses, as well, several additional exercise and nutrition-related credentials. She has created two fitness/nutrition certifications on behalf of a large national franchise. She is also the author of a certification for a large yoga franchise on how to incorporate High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) into yoga classes.
info@bethlinder-moss.com
