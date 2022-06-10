Read more about Banks County Man Charged with the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Lula, GA (June 10, 2022) – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Colby Dean Tucker, age 25, of Banks County, GA, was arrested on one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material), one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Tucker’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The investigation led to a search warrant at Tucker’s residence in Banks County, GA, and his subsequent arrest. The GBI was assisted in this case by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.

Tucker was taken to the Banks County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.