Islanders invited to the launch of Unearthing the Past: Archaeological Discoveries on Prince Edward Island

CANADA, June 10 - The official launch of the exhibit, Unearthing the Past: Archaeological Discoveries on Prince Edward Island, is 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the Acadian Museum of Prince Edward Island in Miscouche. 

The exhibition illustrates the profession of archaeology and features objects that were unearthed at four Acadian and Mi’kmaq sites on Prince Edward Island. 

“We invite all Islanders to visit with their families and learn more about the history of PEI. You will learn many new things about how Acadian and Mi’kmaq people lived a few centuries ago and about archaeology. We are pleased to welcome everyone to discover or rediscover the exhibit, which will run until September 4.”

- Premier Dennis King

The launch will include an opening prayer by a Mi’kmaq Elder, remarks by special guests, and a viewing of the interactive exhibit. 

Islanders are asked to confirm their attendance for the launch event via email at mhpei@gov.pe.ca by June 14, 2022.

The exhibit was prepared by the Government of Prince Edward Island in partnership with the Acadian Museum of Prince Edward Island. 

Media contact: 
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office 
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

