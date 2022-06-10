Producer athena Joins Forces with Journalist Ian Urbina and The Outlaw Ocean Music Project to Give the Ocean a Voice
Overall I want my music to capture the essence of the ocean and what I associate with it.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspirational video, artist athena explains why he teamed up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
athena is a 20-year-old music producer from Leeds, United Kingdom. Growing up in a rough area, his experiences during his youth elevated him enough to where he could understand the harsher things in the world around him. Sound has always had a profound effect on athena, so becoming a music producer felt natural. He is distinct in his approach, creating music through perception analysis and processes rather than through feeling or creativity. This makes for a unique feel whilst still sounding true to himself.
The musician’s wide discography includes the 2020 EP “Lemuria,” which features five tracks inspired by The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
Everything athena makes directly correlates with what is around him. In this case, he immersed himself with Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean. The result was an instrumental lo-fi production founded in truth. Athena explains the meaning behind his tracks and reflects on Urbina’s reporting.
He shared, “‘The Voyager’ sets a tone of adventure and determination, while ‘Understand’ conveys the labor and monotony one might experience while being on the high seas. ‘Tempestuous’ deals with the danger of the ocean, as well as the courage a seafarer must often have. By contrast, ‘Lemuria’ and ‘Facade’ are meant to inspire a sense of tranquility and excitement in the adventure the ocean can hold.”
“Lemuria” by athena is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
