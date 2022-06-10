Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Healthy Kids Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Andrea Gary and Jason Weida to the Florida Healthy Kids Board of Directors.

Andrea Gary

Gary, of Tallahassee, is the Bureau Chief of the Florida Department of Health. She is the Chief Administrator for the Children’s Medical Services Health Plan and was the previous Program Administrator for the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. Gary earned her bachelor’s degree in business and her master’s degree in communication from Florida State University.

Jason Weida

Weida, of Tallahassee, is the Assistant Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Policy and Quality at the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. He is a former Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Department of Justice, where he received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service. Weida earned his bachelor’s degree in Latin and history from Gettysburg College and juris doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

###