Essex Junction Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Chase A. Skinner, 27, of Essex Junction, Vermont, was arraigned on June 9, 2022, on three felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The charges brought against Mr. Skinner are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of residential and online data search warrants – conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, and Essex Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual possessed what was suspected to be files containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Tumblr platform. Based upon the criminal investigation of this tip, Mr. Skinner was identified as the source of the suspected content on the identified Tumblr account. Additionally, during the execution of a search warrant on Mr. Skinner’s residence, numerous devices were recovered, and a limited off-scene examination of those devices revealed the possession of additional files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

Mr. Skinner pleaded not guilty at his arraignment yesterday in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division. The Court, Judge Michael Kupersmith presiding, ordered conditions of release which restrict Mr. Skinner’s access to minors and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse material. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: June 10, 2022