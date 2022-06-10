TDOT Awards Emergency Contract to Access, Repair Carthage Bridge Crack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating, and repairing of a crack in the Cordell Hull bridge in Smith County.

TDOT crews discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the truss on Wednesday during a routine inspection. The bridge, which had already been closed to traffic for inspection, will remain closed for at least a month while repairs are made. It could be longer if the contractor is delayed in procuring any necessary materials.

Mid-State Construction Co. crews will begin work Monday. They will install a work platform underneath the bridge to gain better access to the hard-to-reach beam. Over the course of the week, they will conduct tests to determine the exact length of the crack and drill holes at each end to keep it from growing any further.

TDOT structural engineers will then evaluate the data and determine if a more permanent solution is needed.

Drivers should continue to utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.