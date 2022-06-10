New Book by LaDay Smith, 'Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency,' Reveals Insights into Consumer Psychology

In his latest book, Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency, author LaDay Smith communicates six issues with consumer psychology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest book, Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency, author LaDay Smith communicates six issues with consumer psychology every firm or organization needs to understand to improve its marketing strategy for desired results. Each issue is discussed in great detail with real-time examples to guide the reader on how to handle them with perfection so that all the marketing efforts become lucrative.

Consumer Attention guides the reader on how people – either individually or in groups – obtain, utilize, experience, reject, and make decisions about services, goods, or even lifestyle practices such as healthy and socially responsible eating. It emphasizes not being overly dogmatic about the definition of consumer behavior since it is an evolving phenomenon. The book focuses on several alternatives, each taking a slightly different angle and emphasizing different aspects of human psychology.

“This is truly an informative and enlightening read where the author expertly explains how studying consumer behavior makes us better consumers in addition to becoming strategic marketers. The book revolves around the intention of getting ideas across to consumers in a subtle way rather than selling something directly.” Amazon Book Review

“There are numerous units in the market that can be assessed. The main thrust of this book is the consumer.” Smith said. “However, this book also guides how to analyze the company’s strengths and weaknesses and those of competing companies and analyze the marketing environment to leverage the consumer behavior in the best possible way.”

The book shed light on how consumers feel, think, reason, and choose between different alternatives (e.g., products, brands, and retailers). When you learn the science behind how the environment influences the consumer, defining a marketing strategy and campaign becomes much easier.

The author has done an amazing job in highlighting the limitations in consumer information or knowledge processing abilities. It directly influences consumer decisions and marketing outcomes. LaDay suggests practical solutions to motivate consumers according to the level of interest and importance that the product entails for the consumer.

Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency is a go-to guide for marketers, teaching them how to adapt and improve their marketing strategies and marketing campaigns to reach the consumer more effectively.

Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency is 120 pages and is now available in print and ebook versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

About the Author

LaDay was born in Belarus but raised in New York, USA. His previous book, 'Do It Your Way’ published in 2018, was an Amazon bestseller. He proved his worth as an author while laying the foundation for his principles in advertising, strategizing, and communication. Consumer Attention: The New Marketing Currency is his second book.



About the Publisher

Neway Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for emerging authors. Based in New York, they distribute books to tens of hundreds of bookstores and booksellers across the United States of America. They handle all facets of the entire procedure including production, distribution, and promotion required to take a book from manuscript to finished product sitting on a bookstore shelf.

