Counties Sought to Host Alice in Dairyland Finals

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting bids from counties to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals in the following years: 2024 (77th Alice in Dairyland), 2025 (78th Alice in Dairyland), 2026 (79th Alice in Dairyland), and 2027 (80th Alice in Dairyland). The request for proposals is available on DATCP's website and proposals are due by August 15, 2022.

Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. Local economic development organizations and promotional agriculture organizations are encouraged to consider this opportunity to welcome visitors and media professionals from around the state to their county. Th​e planning process begins at least a year in advance, including scheduling the current Alice in Dairyland to attend monthly events in the county to promote the finals and learn more about the impact of agriculture on that county. In mid-March, the host county holds a press conference to officially announce the top candidates for the next Alice in Dairyland.

The hosting process culminates in a three-day Finals event, which includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The impromptu question and answer session and finale banquet are open to the public as ticketed events and include opportunities to showcase local businesses, agritourism, and other county highlights.

Dane County served as the host of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals and Walworth County will host the 76th Alice Finals.

“Hosting the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals has been an incredible experience for Dane County," said Jill Ann Makovec, Chair of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee. “Our committee not only helped others learn more about the Alice in Dairyland position and its legacy, but also they brought attention to the diversity and importance of agriculture throughout the county and state."

Makovec added, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring people together, enhance connections, and open doors for the future of the Alice in Dairyland program."

About Alice in Dairyland

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Midwest Jewelers Association, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

