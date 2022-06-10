Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,983 in the last 365 days.

Gold Secured Currency GSX Announces Estimated $40 Billion Mining Claim Valuation

/EIN News/ -- Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) has received, through a geotechnical assessment report, confirmation of the presence of copper and gold valued at an estimated 40 billion US Dollars in 1,050 hectares of GSX-owned mining claims. 

The $40 billion estimate means that the assets backing GSX will increase by over 570% in 2022. This update puts GSX ahead of two major milestones: a $20 billion asset backing goal initially set for 2023, and a $30 billion asset backing goal set for 2024. By acquiring mineral-rich claims, GSX has exceeded its 3-year projection and can add considerable asset value to its unique asset trust, enriching GSX investors.  

This confirms GSX’s strategy to increase its asset acquisition and growth in revenue-producing activities to back the GSX token. 

"After Covid regulations were lifted, we were able to successfully negotiate several projects, with these geographical reports which will come out soon. We will exceed our initial minimum asset backing value significantly." – Bob McCullah, GSX Mine Consultant. 

Additional news and geological reports can be found on the GSX website: www.gsxfintech.com under the “About” section.

Media contact:
Josh Hutch
press@gsxmail.com


For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/gold-secured-currency-gsx-announces-estimated-40-billion-mining-claim-valuation/9183859


Full Name: Josh Hutch
Company: Gold Secured Currency GSX
Phone Number: +27617217112
Website: https://www.gsxfintech.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gold Secured Currency GSX Announces Estimated $40 Billion Mining Claim Valuation

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.