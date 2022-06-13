See, Touch, and Buy at KBC Tools & Machinery's New Showrooms With the Top Picks of Industrial Tooling and Machinery
A BIG Hi! from KBC Elk Grove Village. We have what you are looking for in metalworking tools and accessories.
KBC Tools & Machinery announces the Grand Openings of its NEW Showrooms in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Mississauga, Ontario.STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery and its team members have been busy during the pandemic improving its warehouses, counting inventory, adding new items to its offerings, upgrading its websites, and envisioning and creating a brand new showroom concept in 3 of its branch locations. Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Mississauga, Ontario are all now sporting the new fresh and unified look and concept where industrial chic meets manufacturing musts. The showrooms, previously a well kept secret haven for machinists, tool & die makers, CNC operators, millwrights, and MRO professionals, are open to the public from Monday to Friday from 8a.m. – 5p.m. local time and feature a selection of customer top rated items for all MRO applications with an emphasis on metal cutting from all 13 categories that KBC sells: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, machinery, inventory clearance sale, and the current sale flyer great deals.
Along with the ability for clients to shop the categories, see the selection of tools and accessories, compare products, and find items that will help with production, cost, safety, and efficiency that they didn’t even know existed or that we carried, clients are able to shop www.kbctools.com on the showroom mobile devices to see the complete offering of over 100,000 SKU’s for metalworking and MRO. Having the top cutting tools in convenient large blue metal drawer cabinets in the showroom also allows for speed in picking orders for clients coming into the showroom who have not yet placed their orders as well as the ability for KBC team members to easily offer clients the choice between good, better, and best offerings from quality imports, Brand KBC, and world class brands depending on the job at hand and inventory levels.
Client reactions have been awesome with many clients wandering every aisle looking for their favorite tools and unexpected offerings. Being able to look at and touch the tools has been a game changer for many clients who know what they need when they see it, but sometimes don’t know what they’ve been looking for. One of the favorite sections has been the inventory clearance area where apart from KBC’s regular value offerings clients can find end of lines, dinged and danged, and overstock inventory of a wide assortment of product at amazing deals. The newly improved showrooms also highlight new product introductions often before they are on www.kbctools.com or in a sales flyer, such as recent introductions of Evolution Power Tools, pneumatic chamfering tools, Shark Taps by Dormer, and more.
One client walked in, bought a lathe, meandered through the aisles, and ended up with $11,000 of assorted tooling and the look of a kid who just bought out the toy store as he loaded up his vehicle. Who says that you can’t buy your own Christmas gifts?
David Zagar, V.P. of KBC Tools & Machinery, spearheaded and oversaw the transformation of the showrooms from concept to implementation. David says, “We strategically placed our top selling products in each of our 12 different Product Categories, giving a complete overview to even the most seasoned metal worker. We actively showcase relevant items and useful time-savers, regardless of the application. We like to call it the closest thing to an in-person catalogue, or website. We cannot put all 100,000 items in our showrooms, however we selected the “best of” in each category to represent some version of a product line. For the full offering our website is still the best “go-to” in terms of seeing our full offering – however if you are in need of a product, our showroom and warehouses alike are poised to get you going right now – when it counts.”
So, with Covid restrictions easing, showrooms finally completed, and the fresh coffee brewing, drop by, take a look, and shop till you drop Monday to Friday from 8a.m. to 5p.m. at KBC Tools & Machinery Elk Grove Village, Illinois – 910 Busse Road; Sterling Heights, Michigan – 6300 18 Mile Road; Mississauga, Ontario -6200 Kennedy Road. KBC accepts cash, Visa, MasterCard, debit, and Net 30 for preapproved businesses. Of course you can place your order prior by phone, email, or online www.kbctools.com to have ready for pick up within 10 -20 minutes….and then shop some more.
PAULA BASS
KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY
+1 905-564-6600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn