Majority of Americans Support Commonsense Gun Violence Prevention Measures to Keep Our Children Safe

This week, the House passed critically important legislation to address the gun violence epidemic in America. As we mourn the victims of recent mass shootings, it is clear that Congress must act to curb gun violence and keep firearms out of the hands of those who cannot bear them responsibly. House Democrats previously advanced legislation to require background checks on all gun sales, including H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, as well as the Enhanced Background Checks Act to close the “Charleston Loophole”. These measures reflect a position supported by 88% of the American people .

Building on this progress, the House passed the Protecting Our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act would help save lives and address the rising tide of gun violence. Congressional Republicans ought to join with Democrats in taking action on these bills and building a safer America for our nation’s children. Here’s a look at what’s included in these bills, and their broad support from the American people:



THE PROTECTING OUR KIDS ACT

Title I: The Raise the Age Act

Title I of the Protecting Our Kids Act would raise the lawful age to purchase semi-automatic centerfire rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21. Currently, federal law prevents those under 21 years old from purchasing a handgun, but semi-automatic centerfire rifles and shotguns do not have similar age restrictions.

Recent polling from Ipsos shows that 72% of Americans support raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21.

Title II: The Prevent Gun Trafficking Act

Title II of the Protecting Our Kids Act establishes new federal offenses for gun trafficking and “straw purchasing” to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not legally possess them and prevent guns from reaching illegal markets.

Title III: The Untraceable Firearms Act

Title III would close the “ghost gun loophole” and aid law enforcement in finding violent criminals by amending the definition of firearms under federal law to include gun kits and ensure that these ghost guns are subject to existing firearm regulations.

Title IV: The Safe Storage Act

The provisions within Title IV of the Protecting Our Kids Act would require and promote the safe storage of firearms, reducing both unintentional and intentional gun deaths.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans support provisions that would require guns are stored with a lock in place.

Title V: Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act

Bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic firearms to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, have been used in many deadly mass shootings. Title V would list bump stocks under the National Firearms Act and require the same protections as machine guns.

A 2018 poll conducted after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting found that 81% of Americans would support a ban on bump stocks.

Title VI: The Keep Americans Safe Act

Title VI of the Protecting Our Kids Act would ban the manufacture or sale of high-capacity magazines, which have been used in a number of mass shootings that have devastated communities across America.

A Morning Consult poll found that 64% of Americans supported banning high-capacity magazines.

Title VII: Improving Background Check Data Requirements

Title VII requires the Department of Justice to submit a report on the demographic data of those determined to be ineligible to purchase a firearm based on a NICS background check.



THE FEDERAL EXTREME RISK PROTECTION ACT

The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act would create a federal red flag law, which would empower families and law enforcement to prevent those known to be a threat to themselves or others from legally obtaining deadly firearms.