Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Israel and the West Bank

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf will travel to Israel and the West Bank June 11-14 to consult with Israeli and Palestinian partners on a range of priorities, including deepening bilateral U.S. cooperation with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Palestinian relations and U.S. support for a two-state solution, deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region.  In addition to meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Assistant Secretary Leaf will meet with representatives of Israeli and Palestinian civil society.  Assistant Secretary Leaf will be accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and NSC Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook.

