Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with OECD Secretary General Cormann

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met yesterday with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) Mathias Cormann, at the OECD’s 61st Annual Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, France.  Deputy Secretary McKeon emphasized the OECD’s role as the premiere venue for market-oriented democracies to coordinate on economic policies rooted in shared values.  They discussed the economic consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.  They also focused on the OECD’s role in supporting development of policy solutions and data-driven recommendations to respond to the climate crisis.  Deputy Secretary McKeon emphasized the importance of the OECD international tax deal to the United States and highlighted the U.S. commitment to its timely implementation.

