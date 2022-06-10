Alkyl Polyglucoside Emulsifying Agents to account for 25% Market Revenue in the Global Industry, projects Fact.MR

“The demand for alkyl polyglucoside is expected to be led by surface cleansers. Collaboration with these producers will assure future advantages for market participants,” says a Fact.MR Analyst

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence company, the European alkyl polyglucoside market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 450 Million by 2022 and increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 700 Million.



The market has grown rapidly over the last half-decade, with annual growth of 3.9% from 2015 to 2021. Fact.MR forecasts tremendous market potential due to increased use of bio-surfactants and rising demand for organic ingredient-based homecare products. Recent advancements in homecare goods have given the alkyl polyglucoside industry a significant boost. Alkyl polyglucoside is a common ingredient in surface cleansers, dishwashing detergents, and laundry detergents.

In FY2020, the revenue breakdown of alkyl polyglucoside weighted heavily on home care applications vs. personal care applications. COVID-19 has significantly increased the usage of alkyl polyglucosides in home care applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The European alkyl polyglucoside market is expected to grow 1.5x from 2022-2032

Home care applications are anticipated to dominate, registering a CAGR of 5%

Germany is expected to secure a market value of US$ 112 Million by 2032

By primary function, alkyl polyglucosides as emulsifying agents to account for 25% of global market revenue

Competitive Landscape

Due to rigorous rules in several locations throughout the world, manufacturers of surface cleansers are gravitating toward bio-surfactants. Taking advantage of this, alkyl polyglucoside makers are collaborating with manufacturers of surface cleansers and associated goods to increase sales and profits.

Key Segments Covered in the Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Report

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Product Type :

Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides

Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Other Capryl Alkyl Polyglucoside Types





Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Application

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Homecare Applications

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing Detergents

Laundry Detergents

Other Homecare Products







Alkyl Polyglucoside for Personal Care Applications

Bath Products

Cleansers & Wipes

Oral Care

Other Personal Care Products

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Agricultural Chemicals

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Oil Fields

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Admixtures for Cement, Concrete & Plaster

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Other Applications

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Primary Function :

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Cleansing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Emulsifying Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Wetting Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Degreasing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Solubilizing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Hydrotopes

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Foaming Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Other Primary Functions

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Country :

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Russia

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe alkyl polyglucoside market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (coco, lauryl, decyl, capryl and others), application (homecare and personal care) and primary function (cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotope, foaming agents and others) across major countries of Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K, Russia and BENELUX).

