In-Game Advertisers Are Focusing on the Gamers, Not the Games - 20Nine's Ricciardi, Enthusiast Gaming

By leveraging every element of the gaming ecosystem, Enthusiast Gaming can reach these audiences across multiple platforms — and with massive interactivity and precise measurement.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile and video games experienced explosive growth during the pandemic. With more gamers staying put and non or casual gamers seeking variety in their entertainment sources, Statista reported that gamers hit a record 3.24 billion globally in 2021, and the industry reported $85.86 billion in video game revenue.
— 20nine CEO and founder Greg Ricciardi
The attention on this booming population and its captive audience is turning heads. Brands are taking notice and considering pursuing opportunities to reach gamers through evolving and sophisticated in-game advertising. While in-game advertising is an effective advertising channel for brands that want to reach this audience, it is not the most effective or engaging advertising opportunity in the gaming space.
Today the advertising dialogue between brands and consumers is too heavily weighted toward in-game creative units. It is stagnant, and needs to evolve. Media and brands are focused so heavily on this single advertising source that they are ignoring far more interactive and effective opportunities. These opportunities are not found in on-screen ads that disrupt a game. Instead, they reside within other media that better reach the audience: the gamers and those watching the gamers outside of the game.
The volume of this industry's spectators, much like diehard NFL or NBA spectators, is enormous. Those who want to reach an enormous audience that they can segment demographically and psychographically with precision, this is it. The gamer audience is far larger and more diverse than any of the sports leagues' audiences.
With the ability to understand gamers and their behaviors in-depth, this audience segment is rife with opportunity.
For example, gaming audience profiles are breaking the traditional stereotypes. Gamers are not just male teens, for instance. Instead, the audience spans genders, generations, and interests. According to Statista, women made up about 45 percent of the U.S. casual gaming audience in 2021 -- a 4 percent increase from the year before.
Also, game themes are now much more diverse, the platforms are more accessible via compact consoles and mobile devices, and the industry itself caters to spectators through live streaming events and interactions with influencers. A smart advertising strategy to reach this audience has to be a mobile strategy, with precise geotargeting enabling all kinds of promotions and other performance campaigns.
In addition, esports is becoming a more widely recognized and competitive subset of the industry, leading to an even more expansive list of opportunities to interact with gamers. From national competitions to worldwide on-screen and in-person events, the audience is engaged, and brands can leverage the events through experiential marketing.
Luminosity Gaming is one of the larger esports organizations in the world, featuring an army of influencers that support its efforts in Valorant, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, Madden, and other popular titles, and is owned by Enthusiast Gaming. By leveraging every element of the gaming ecosystem, Enthusiast Gaming can reach these audiences across multiple platforms — and with massive interactivity and precise measurement. In general, smart marketers reach these audiences less in the games themselves and more in the other spaces where these gamers interact online.
Now is the time for marketers to consider the shift in gaming. Gaming is the fastest-growing entertainment sector. Marketers will miss a hugely impactful channel if they don't have a holistic and targeted gaming strategy.
-- Written by Greg Ricciardi, the president, CEO, and founder of 20nine
