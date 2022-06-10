PennDOT Announces Plans to Build Temporary Crossing, Reopen Route 6 in Wayne Township, Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will open bids next week to move forward with the emergency project on the Route 6 bridge over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County.

The bridge has been closed since it was severely damaged by a storm on May 21. Inspections conducted following the storm revealed significant damage to one of the bridge's wing walls, which serve as the foundation for the structure, requiring the bridge to be replaced.

"Understanding that this is an important roadway to the businesses and residents of the Corry area and also that it was unsafe to allow traffic on any part of the bridge, we quickly worked to obtain emergency project authorization. This allows us to line up a contractor for needed work and get Route 6 reopened as soon as possible," said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty.

On June 9, PennDOT representatives met on site with potential contractors and discussed plans to build a temporary stream crossing to the south of the bridge. Plans call for bids to be accepted through June 15, with the contract awarded on that day.

The temporary stream crossing will be built near the current bridge and be able to handle all the motor vehicle traffic that typically uses that portion of Route 6. It is expected to open by the end of July and will be left in place until a new bridge can be constructed.

Concurrently with developing the plans for the temporary crossing, PennDOT is also working on plans for constructing the permanent bridge as well as updates to the detour route.

The detour is posted using Route 77, Route 8, Route 6, and Route 89. Drivers of larger vehicles are reminded to use the posted detour unless they receive a permit to run a different route. Additional signs to mark the detour have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they arrive.

Once the temporary stream crossing is open, the detour will be lifted for all traffic.

Plans for the permanent replacement bridge are under development. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of the year with work starting in 2023 as soon as weather permits.

"Reopening this roadway is a priority for us. Our design, construction and maintenance teams have been working diligently to handle different aspects of the project to remedy this unexpected closure," McNulty said. "With the emergency authorization, we are able to move forward at a faster pace and truncate the time needed to get the temporary stream crossing built as well as the permanent bridge."

