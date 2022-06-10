Route 321 Roadwork Will Make a Southbound Detour Necessary

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 321 will make a lane closure and southbound detour necessary.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, crews will be working on Route 321 southeast of Kane (Wilson Run to Spring Street) to remove concrete roadway and replace it with asphalt pavement. When work starts on Wednesday, a detour will be in effect for southbound traffic. To travel around the closure, southbound motorists will use Route 6 in McKean County, Route 219 in McKean and Elk counties, and Route 321 in Elk and McKean counties. The detour is expected to be in place through the end of June.

As work takes place, northbound traffic will be able to move through the work zone under a lane restriction pattern.

This work is part of a $6.4 million group contract to address various roadways in McKean County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this job. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

