Juneau Man Indicted on Three Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 9, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – Today, a grand jury indicted 62-year-old Dermott Howard with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.

The charges stem from incidents in which Mr. Howard engaged in sexual penetration with a minor under the age of 13.

Juneau Police Department handled the investigation, and Mr. Howard’s bail is currently set at $100,000.

We encourage anyone who may have information regarding similar acts by Mr. Howard to contact law enforcement.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Howard is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Assistant District Attorney Dara Gibson is prosecuting the case.  She may be contacted at Dara.Gibson@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368.

