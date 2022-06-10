Submit Release
Councilmember Andrew Friedson to be Joined by Local and State Leaders for Event Introducing Bills to Support Working Parents

MARYLAND, October 6 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 10, 2022

Among those present will be Councilmember Nancy Navarro, Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly, and representatives from the Commission for Women, Planned Parenthood, and MCGEO

On Tuesday, June 14 at 12:45 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Friedson will host a press event to introduce two new bills that will support working parents in Montgomery County government. The first bill would provide six weeks of paid parental leave for County employees, while the second would require the County to provide lactation rooms or alternative accommodation for employees in all its buildings.

What: Press conference to introduce two new bills that will support working parents in County government.

When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:45 p.m.

Why: To show action-based support for working parents in Montgomery County government and set the stage for other employers across the County to develop policies to support their employees via similar efforts.

Where: Front steps of the Montgomery County Council Office Building, located at 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville MD., 20850.

Who: Councilmember Andrew Friedson, Councilmember and Government and Operations Committee Chair Nancy Navarro, Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly, and representatives from the Commission for Women, Planned Parenthood, MCGEO, County employees, and other Councilmembers.

Parking is available in the public parking garage at the Council Office Building and can be accessed via the entrance located directly off East Jefferson Street. Metered on-street parking is also available on Monroe Street and on Maryland Avenue near the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Release ID: 22-232
Media Contact: Mary Gies 240-777-7898, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Andrew Friedson

