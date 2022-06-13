HIP Video Promo presents: The Dead Daisies take on the Metaverse in "Radiance" music video

The Dead Daisies merge the greats of yesterday and today. The "Radiance" video stars The Meta Daisies - a holographic, Meta-version of the band - rocking out.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by 70s and 80s blues-based glam rock, catchy choruses, and high-voltage instrumentals, The Dead Daisies merge the greats of yesterday and today to curate timeless tracks. The supercharged group features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Brian Tichy, bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink). The all-star band keeps rock n roll kicking by topping charts and raking in airplay streams with their thunderous approach to the genre. The latest single, “Radiance,” which follows their headbanging album Holy Ground, is sure to make big waves.

The Dead Daisies have consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music and their new visual for “Radiance” takes a step toward the future of becoming fully immersed in the Metaverse. With dark, cascading guitar shreds and powerhouse vocals leading to a cinematic vibe, the band sets the perfect soundtrack for a compelling narrative about Daisy, a time-traveling, shapeshifting heiress to the underworld who unleashes mysterious energy across the land. The magnetic force pulls her into an unknown realm where she is the ruler of the dead. The Meta Daisies – a holographic, Meta-version of the band – continue to rock out as the events unfold, serving as the guardians of Daisy. Considered pioneers in the Metaverse, the Band & Daisy’s mission is to preserve the legacy of Rock music now and in the future. The dimension-hopping track is a wicked good listen that elevates the classic and modern stylings of rock music.

