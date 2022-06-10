Submit Release
Bridge maintenance scheduled to temporarily close I-94 exit 156 June 13

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Interstate 94 West exit 156 ramp in Bismarck will be temporarily closed due to bridge maintenance on Monday, June 13.

The maintenance is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST. 

Motorists should plan to use an alternate route at exit 153 while the maintenance is being completed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

