Submit Release
News Search

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,773 in the last 365 days.

Treasure Investments Corporation & Foundry Michelangelo to attend Barrett Jackson Las Vegas 2022

The 1932 Ford Series by Clyde "Ross" Morgan on display at Barrett Jackson

The 1932 Ford Series by Clyde "Ross" Morgan on display at Barrett Jackson in Scottsdale 2022

Foundry Michelangelo's production of Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi's Liberty Enlightening the World on display at Treasure Investments Corp's booth in Palm Beach at Barrett Jackson

Foundry Michelangelo's production of Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi's Liberty Enlightening the World on display at Treasure Investments Corp's booth in Palm Beach at Barrett Jackson

Lorenzo's Bull by Lorenzo Ghiglieri is a 10 foot sculpture cast in bronze and mirror finished on display at the Palm Beach Barrett Jackson Event in 2022

Lorenzo's Bull by Lorenzo Ghiglieri is a 10 foot sculpture cast in bronze and mirror finished, on display at the Palm Beach Barrett Jackson Event in 2022

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation (TIC) dba Foundry Michelangelo has been sponsoring and attending Barrett Jackson's events for years; the 50th annual conference in Scottsdale and Palm beach were wildly successful for this fine art company. With over $1 million in sales on the floor at the Scottsdale event, Treasure Investments projects similar numbers at the upcoming show in Las Vegas, June 30th to July 3rd.

Specializing in Bronze and Precious metals sculpture, TIC has made a name for itself offering artwork with a vast array of subject matter to include whimsical, historic, fantasy, wildlife, patriotic, and contemporary style works.
While breaking ground in a new market can be daunting, it can also be greatly rewarding for niche companies. Treasure Investments, arguably the best source for fine art sculpture in the world, has partnered with Barrett Jackson - and it could not be a better fit. From the smallest desktop images to monuments for the entry of your place of business or estate, TIC has you covered.

About Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo:
Foundry Michelangelo by Treasure Investments Corp, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and resin. The company’s master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.


Media Contact:
Mark Russo
Phone: 360.954.5453
Email: info@foundrymichelangelo.com

Mark Russo
Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo
+1 360.954.5453
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Trade Show Circuit Preview | Foundry Michelangelo by Treasure Investments Corp

You just read:

Treasure Investments Corporation & Foundry Michelangelo to attend Barrett Jackson Las Vegas 2022

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.