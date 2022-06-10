Deputy PM asks HCM City to adjust infrastructure fees at ports

VIETNAM, June 10 - Caption: HCM City has been asked to make the collection of infrastructure fees at seaports transparent and fair by July. VNA/VNS Photo by Tiến Lực

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has asked HCM City to adjust infrastructure fees at seaports by July.

He has also asked the city to take the step in consultation with relevant agencies including the ministries of Finance, Transport, Industry and Trade, and Justice.

Several ministries and other agencies have said that HCM City should ensure that fees for goods declared within and outside the city should be transparent and fair in accordance with relevant laws.

The city should also consider adjusting fees for imported and exported goods transported by inland waterways, under Directive No 37/CT-TTG approved by the Prime Minister, they have said.

Deputy PM Khái has asked the Ministry of Finance to cooperate with relevant ministries and agencies to supervise the adjustments and report to the Government.

The city should continue to propagate and explain its rationale to businesses and associations to have their agreement on the collection of infrastructure fees at seaports, he said.

In April, business associations had proposed that the Prime Minister asked the city to stop collecting infrastructure fees at seaports.

They said that the proposed fees were very high and it was not the right time to implement a collection plan, adding that it would have negative impacts on business operations and the Government’s economic recovery and development programme. — VNS