Compal to build a new production base in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 10 - A welcome gate of Deep C Quảng Ninh. Photo courtesy by Compali

HÀ NỘI — Compal, the leading global manufacturer of smart electronic devices, is cultivating its production capacity for its worldwide operation to serve international customers' increasing orders.

In 2021, Compal expanded its Việt Nam production by adding more manufacturing capacity to its existing facility in Vĩnh Phúc Province.

To further meet global demand, Compal is planning to set up operations in other localities across Việt Nam, such as Quảng Ninh and Nghệ An, where the company can thrive within the local economy and community.

On June 2, Compal visited the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh to explore investment opportunities and ease of doing business.

Quảng Ninh is in a very strong position to develop an electronics manufacturing base with significant infrastructure improvement, an excellent connection with China and major production hubs of the North such as Hà Nội and Hải Phòng.

A Compal's building inside the DEEP C Industrial Zones. Photo courtesy of Compal

During the visit, Compal surveyed DEEP C Quảng Ninh, an industrial cluster developed by DEEP C Industrial Zones and consisting of two sub-projects: Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Zone and Nam Tiền Phong Industrial Zone.

Located in Quảng Yên coastal economic zone, DEEP C Quảng Ninh is being developed into a high-tech industrial complex integrated with internal port infrastructure and port services. VNS