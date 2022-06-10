Nine Indicted Following Multi-Agency Meth Investigation in Upper Cumberland Area

DEKALB COUNTY – An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the indictment and arrest of nine people on various drug-related charges.

Beginning in February 2021, TBI agents and partner agencies spent nine months on an undercover investigation, dubbed “Operation Ice Pick”, into methamphetamine being sold through a drug trafficking organization in the Middle Tennessee Upper Cumberland area. Other agencies involved included the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Middle Tennessee Task Force High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Cookeville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the operation, investigators seized multiple pounds of methamphetamine, along with several vehicles, weapons, and US currency.

On June 8th, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging multiple individuals on various drug-related charges. Over the past two days, those individuals have been arrested and booked into area jails:

*Charles Edward White, Jr. (DOB 02/24/1974), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy, 25 counts Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Possession with Intent. DeKalb County Jail, $300,000 bond.

*Shawn David Troglen (DOB 12/13/1970), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. White County Jail, $300,000 bond.

*Tiffany Ford (DOB 06/18/1987), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Tara R. Treadway (DOB 01/17/1990), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Amy L. Hall (DOB 07/17/1978), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Eva L. Dover (DOB 08/05/1969), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Paige L. Simmons (DOB 07/20/1990), McMinnville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Phillip J. Potter (DOB 03/04/1992), McMinnville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

*Robert H. Murdock (DOB 04/24/1986), Killen, AL: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Lauderdale County Jail, $300,000 bond.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Booking photos of these individuals can be found at www.tbinewsroom.com.

