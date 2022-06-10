Submit Release
Want to Bring Local Food to Students in your Community this Summer?

Summer means fresh, local food and we are lucky to live in a state with so many wonderful farms to support in our communities! Bringing the farm to your school is easy with Harvest of the Month (HOM), and the Child Nutrition Program has FREE promotional and educational material to help make this happen! Beautiful posters, fact sheets with recipes, stickers and more will be mailed to you at no cost. Maybe your school has a garden bursting with summer squash and cucumbers (the HOM highlighted ingredients for July and August), or perhaps you have a family recipe using summer produce that you know kids in your community would love.

Sample promotional materials!

Reach out to your district’s School Nutrition Director to partner on this great opportunity to, whether it be through summer meal sites or summer school! For more information contact Robin.Kerber@maine.gov or visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/harvestofthemonth/summer.

