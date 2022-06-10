Electric Bike Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

E-bike Market Report

The global e-bike market size expected to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Bike Market Report: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast during 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on E-Bike Market Share. The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

An e-bike or electronic bicycle is a standard bicycle which is equipped with an electric motor, a battery and a drivetrain. The bike can be moved through pedaling or can run on rechargeable batteries. They majorly used Lead acid batteries and can cover long distances with a single charge. E-bikes are simple to operate, convenient for all age groups and are an economical alternative as an environment-friendly means of transportation, in comparison to motored vehicles.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Note; We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request to sample copy of this report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-bike-market/requestsample

The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression. The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding. The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.

Browse full report with TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/37Qc1R7

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mode:

• Throttle

• Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

• Hub Motor

• Mid Drive

• Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lead Acid

• Lithium Ion

• Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

• Others

Breakup by Class:

• Class I

• Class II

• Class III

Breakup by Design:

• Foldable

• Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

• Mountain/Trekking Bikes

• City/Urban

• Cargo

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Browse related reports:

Europe E-Bike Market Report: https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/564249462/europe-e-bike-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

India Two Wheeler Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568142753/india-two-wheeler-market-size-share-trends-industry-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Share: https://bit.ly/37FU4oq

China E-Bike Market Share: https://lifecarstore.com/china-e-bike-market-report-2022-business-developments-share-measurement-demand-and-future-scope-political-beef/

India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/568395011/electric-vehicle-battery-market-in-india-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/3hZAsBS

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/3bh2Yvr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.