CCC-L staff member seriously injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-29)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



June 9, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, resulting in one of them being treated for a serious* injury.

The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility. He punched them both in the face and continued to physically resist. A third staff member deployed OC (oleoresin capsicum spray), and they were able to get the inmate to the ground and place him in restraints. The staff members who were hit went to the hospital for assessment of their injuries. One of them suffered a broken bone resulting from the assault.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.