5G in Defense Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030

The global 5G in Defense market is expected to grow from USD 705.0 million in 2021 to USD 6640.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The rising demand for an efficient communication system and quick data transfer in the defense sector drives the market's growth. A 5G communication system will make the transmission and reception of images quick, which will help in any war-like situation or possible real-time battlefield scenario. The increasing investment by the government of various countries is also expected to boost the market's growth. However, the security concerns with the 5G technology are a challenge for the market's growth.

The small cells segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 479.4 million in 2021.

The communication infrastructure segment is divided into small cells and macro cells. The small cell segment dominated the market with market revenue of 479.4 million in 2021. Small cell communication infrastructure helps better data connectivity by providing a fast-speed 5G data connection to the user. It also enables proper deployment of the 5G network adding impetus to the segment's growth.

by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

by Platform:

Land

Naval

Airborne

The airborne platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast period.

The platform segment is divided into land, naval, and airborne. Over the forecast period, the airborne platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.3%. The 5G technology in the airborne platform is used by the defense services to communicate using drones in critical situations or from a war zone, enemy infantry, and remote surveillance. The airborne platform is a safe and easy way to communicate using the 5G technology.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The 5G in defense market in the North American region has been expanding rapidly due to increasing investment by the government in the defense sector to boost a robust communication system. Countries like the US in North America have invested a large amount of money in incorporating 5G technology in the defense sector, which propels the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the 5G in defense market include Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Huawei, Samsung, Thales Group, NEC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Wind River Systems, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, and Ligado Networks, among others.

