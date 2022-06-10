Ocular Implants Market 2022 - Worldwide Industry Overview, Key Players, and Revenue Insights to 2028

Visual embed market development would be driven by rising rate of eye problems because of an expansion in the geriatric populace and stationary ways of life.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Ocular Implants Market Size by Product Type (Glaucoma Implants, Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Implants, Orbital implants, Ocular Prosthesis, & Others), Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drug Delivery, Aesthetic Purpose, & Others), End Use, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global ocular implants market is expected to grow from 7.9 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.Increasing incidence of eye disorders, growing geriatric population, prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, product innovations, increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure, as well as increased public awareness about the available treatments, are driving the ocular implants market; the requirement to improve treatment services and device quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative ocular devices and its applications.

The interocular lenses segment dominated the market with a market value of around 2.52 billion in 2021.

The product type segment is divided into glaucoma implants, intraocular lenses, corneal implants, orbital implants, ocular prosthesis, & others. The interocular lenses segment dominated the market with a market value of around 2.52 billion in 2021. The increased incidence of eye disorders, technological advancements in ocular devices, and steps to improve accessibility for such treatments are likely to drive the market for intraocular lenses.

The glaucoma surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into glaucoma surgery, age-related macular degeneration, drug delivery, aesthetic purpose, & others. Over the forecast period, the glaucoma surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1%. As the incidence of glaucoma is increasing in the population, the focus has shifted to seeking treatments by surgical intervention, resulting in the glaucoma surgery segment growing significantly in the forecast period.

Global Ocular Implants Market by Product Type:

Glaucoma implants

Intraocular lenses

Corneal implants

Orbital implants

Ocular prosthesis

Others

Global Ocular Implants Market by Application:

Glaucoma surgery

Age-related macular degeneration

Drug delivery

Aesthetic purpose

Other applications

The hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for around 4.18 billion global revenue.

The end-use segment is divided into hospitals, specialty eye institutes & clinics. The hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for around 4.18 billion global revenue. Hospitals are the most well-known and conformable institutions for an average individual when seeking treatment options compared to the other segments. With the government's initiatives to provide treatments for eye disorders with new devices, the treatments have become affordable and accessible to middle-class and lower-class citizens.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The ocular implants market in North America has been expanding rapidly. Ocular implants in North America is dominated by the United States. More than 20 million people have suffered vision loss due to cataract, more than 500 million people in the US have diabetic retinopathy, around 20 million of the world population is suffering from glaucoma and 20 million more will be added to this figure 20 years down the line. With so many people suffering from eye disorders,the need for treatments to avoid vision impairment or loss becomes imperative. Ocular implants are the new age state of the art devices that can help treat such disorders, restoring the sharpness of vision or adding aesthetic value to the appearance. Increasing their accessibility needs to become a priority for all relevant institutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The significant market players include Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, GlaukosCorporation, Bausch & Lomb, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Second Sight, Allergan, MORCHER GmbH, among others.

