Online Gambling & Betting Market Worth USD 172.23 Billion by 2030 | Growth, Size, Share, Revenue | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Top Players, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Gambling & Betting market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Online Gambling & Betting market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Global Online Gambling & Betting to surpass USD 172.23 billion by 2030 from USD 60.48 billion in 2020 at a CAGR 11.03% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20966933

The use of digital platforms to encourage gambling has caused a stir in the global online gambling and betting industry. Several parts of the world have gone into total lockdown, allowing online gaming sites to take advantage of the digital space. Furthermore, the success of poker and rummy on the internet has aided in the growth of the global online gaming and betting industry.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Usage of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are constantly being used by online gambling companies to provide a more immersive and realistic environment for their customers. Natural holograms are used in augmented reality to construct a 360-degree betting environment and a complete casino-style experience. Players can see each other and detect who is buffing, making VR a more immersive experience. This improves the user's overall online gambling experience and makes for more enjoyable gameplay.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Online Gambling & Betting including: -

888 Holdings plc

Betfred Ltd.

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc,

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kindred Group

mybet Holding

Paddy Power Betfair Plc

Playtech.

Other Prominent Players

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: Regions

Key Developments in the Online Gambling & Betting Market: -

To describe Online Gambling & Betting Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

To analyze the manufacturers of Online Gambling & Betting, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Online Gambling & Betting market share

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To describe Online Gambling & Betting sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20966933

Detailed TOC of Online Gambling & Betting Market: Segmented By Gaming Type (Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others); By Device (Desktop, Mobile, and Others) and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecast

Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market

3. Research Methodology

4. Average Pricing Analysis

5. Macro-Economic Indicators

6. Market Dynamics

7. Correlation & Regression Analysis

8. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape

9. Risk Analysis

10. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis

11. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market

12. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: Market Segmentation

13. By Device: Market Share (2020-2030F)

13.1. Desktop, By Value (USD Billion) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

13.2. Mobile, By Value (USD Billion) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

13.3. Others, By Value (USD Billion) 2020-2030F; Y-o-Y Growth (%) 2021-2030F

Company Profile

1. Bet365 Group Ltd

1. Company Overview

2. Company Total Revenue (Financials)

3. Market Potential

4. Global Presence

5. Key Performance Indicators

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Product Launch

2. 888 Holdings plc

3. Betfred Ltd.

4. Fortuna Entertainment Group

5. GVC Holdings Plc,

6. Hong Kong Jockey Club

7. Kindred Group

8. mybet Holding

9. Paddy Power Betfair Plc

10. Playtech.

11. Other Prominent Players

Consultant Recommendation

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20966933





About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com