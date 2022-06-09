UZBEKISTAN, June 9 - Meeting with representatives of the Technical Assistance Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia IMF

The Ministry of Finance hosted a meeting between Deputy Finance Minister Ahadbek Khaidarov and representatives of the IMF’s IMF Technical Support Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia.

The meeting was attended by Director of the IMF's Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia - Norbert Funke and other officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

For reference: CTP-KSAM is a joint center of the IMF and its member countries in the region: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Center provides capacity development support through bilateral technical assistance and regional seminars and workshops for policy makers and other government departments in member countries.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the effectiveness of online training courses and trainings organized by the center for employees of relevant ministries and departments. The status of ongoing PFM reforms was also discussed, including the introduction of programmatic budgeting, strengthening macro-fiscal analysis, the transition to IPSAS and the development of elements of green budgeting.

In addition, within the framework of these programs, the issues of developing a financial assessment mission, joining the open budget index, and attracting international institutions to the implementation of the "green" economy were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop cooperation and expand cooperation on the above issues.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan