Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,926 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with representatives of the Technical Assistance Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia IMF

UZBEKISTAN, June 9 - Meeting with representatives of the Technical Assistance Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia IMF

The Ministry of Finance hosted a meeting between Deputy Finance Minister Ahadbek Khaidarov and representatives of the IMF’s IMF Technical Support Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia.

The meeting was attended by Director of the IMF's Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia - Norbert Funke and other officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

For reference: CTP-KSAM is a joint center of the IMF and its member countries in the region: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Center provides capacity development support through bilateral technical assistance and regional seminars and workshops for policy makers and other government departments in member countries.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the effectiveness of online training courses and trainings organized by the center for employees of relevant ministries and departments. The status of ongoing PFM reforms was also discussed, including the introduction of programmatic budgeting, strengthening macro-fiscal analysis, the transition to IPSAS and the development of elements of green budgeting.

In addition, within the framework of these programs, the issues of developing a financial assessment mission, joining the open budget index, and attracting international institutions to the implementation of the "green" economy were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop cooperation and expand cooperation on the above issues.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Meeting with representatives of the Technical Assistance Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia IMF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.