CE visits Guangzhou to meet Guangdong officials

MACAU, June 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today leads a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation to Guangzhou, in Guangdong Province, to meet with leading officials of the Guangdong Government, in order to bolster Guangdong-Macao cooperation.

During the Guangzhou meetings, officials from the two sides will exchange views on how to: advance Guangdong-Macao cooperation; consistently promote development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; consolidate the joint prevention and control effort regarding COVID-19; and facilitate Macao’s economic recovery. The Macao delegation will return directly to Macao after the meetings.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation include: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; the Director of the Government Information Bureau, Ms Chan Lou; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

While the Chief Executive is away, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário, takes the role of Acting Chief Executive.

