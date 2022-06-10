Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,923 in the last 365 days.

Anne Linde presents new 2022 Statement of Foreign Policy

SWEDEN, June 10 - On 10 June, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will present a new Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag. A Statement of Foreign Policy was presented on 16 February this year. In light of the new security environment, the Riksdag and the Government decided that a new Statement of Foreign Policy and debate are needed.

“Russia’s war has created a new and more dangerous reality for Europe and Sweden. Continued support to Ukraine and continued sanctions against Russia and Belarus are our most important contributions to bringing an end to this ruthless war” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

Sweden’s foreign policy presented at the foreign policy debate in February this year remains largely unchanged.

“We have a long history of standing up for international law, human rights and gender equality. This will be our future too,” says Ms Linde.

Ms Linde will deliver the Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag at 9.00 on 10 June and she will be available to the media in the Riksdag at 14.00. Please contact Ms Linde’s press secretary for further information.

You just read:

Anne Linde presents new 2022 Statement of Foreign Policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.