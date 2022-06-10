Anne Linde presents new 2022 Statement of Foreign Policy

SWEDEN, June 10 - On 10 June, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will present a new Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag. A Statement of Foreign Policy was presented on 16 February this year. In light of the new security environment, the Riksdag and the Government decided that a new Statement of Foreign Policy and debate are needed.

“Russia’s war has created a new and more dangerous reality for Europe and Sweden. Continued support to Ukraine and continued sanctions against Russia and Belarus are our most important contributions to bringing an end to this ruthless war” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

Sweden’s foreign policy presented at the foreign policy debate in February this year remains largely unchanged.

“We have a long history of standing up for international law, human rights and gender equality. This will be our future too,” says Ms Linde.

Ms Linde will deliver the Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag at 9.00 on 10 June and she will be available to the media in the Riksdag at 14.00. Please contact Ms Linde’s press secretary for further information.