Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

SWEDEN, June 10 - Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday 13 June. They will discuss Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership applications, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the security situation in our neighbourhood.

Stoltenberg will also take part in discussions with the Government.

12.00–12.30 Admittance and security check

Address: Harpsund

Approx. 12.55 Photo opportunity upon the arrival of the NATO Secretary General

14.15–14.45 Admittance and security check

Address: Harpsund

Approx. 15.10 Joint press conference in English (outdoors)

The press conference will be livestreamed on regeringen.se and on the Government’s YouTube channel.

A maximum of 2 people per editorial office. Participation is subject to available space. Press credentials are required.

Advance registration required by 14.00 on Friday 10 June to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Give your name, the name of your editorial office, your email address and mobile phone number, and attach a photo of your press credentials.

