Global Elderly Care Services Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities 2022 to 2028

Elderly care services are, in simple terms looking after the demands and requirements of the older people or the senior citizens.

Global Elderly Care Services Market Size By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing & Assistive Devices), Service Type (Homecare, Institutional Care, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases, Arthritis, Cancer, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global elderly care services market is expected to grow from USD 1.36 billion in 2021 to USD 2.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The market has been growing owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of chronic diseases among the older population. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding elderly care services among youngsters is also driving the market's growth.

The product type segment is divided into pharmaceuticals, and housing and assistive devices. In 2021, the housing and assistive devices segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.9 billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is driving the growth of the housing and assistive devices segment during the forecast period.

The service type segment is divided into homecare, institutional care, and adult daycare. Over the forecast period, the institutional care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3%. Institutional care services include all kinds of services, such as healthcare services and home care services which drives the segment's growth.

The application segment is divided into heart diseases, kidney diseases, cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, neurological, arthritis, respiratory, and others. In 2021, the heart disease segment dominated the market, accounting for around 23% of global revenue. Most people above 50 years of age suffer from diseases such as blood pressure, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases, which increase the chances of heart disease, driving the segment's growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The elderly care services market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The elderly care services market in Europe has been expanding rapidly due to the growing geriatric population in the region and the presence of prominent market players. Along with this, the increasing investment by government organizations to support elderly care services is also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Brainy Insights has segmented the global elderly care services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Elderly Care Services Market by Product Type:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Housing & Assistive Devices

Global Elderly Care Services Market by Service Type:

• Homecare

• Institutional Care

• Adult Day Care

• Others

Global Elderly Care Services Market by Application:

• Heart Diseases

• Cancer

• Kidney Diseases

• Diabetes

• Arthritis

• Osteoporosis

• Neurological

• Respiratory

• Others

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the elderly care services market include Eldercare Services, Korian Group, ProVita International Medical Centre, LCC, Home Instead, Inc, Living Assistance Services, Inc., Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd, Econ Healthcare Group, Epoch Elder Care, St Luke's ElderCare Ltd, and India Home Health Centre, among others.

