Bold City Offers Carrier Units that Are Committed to Sustainability

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is offering units that benefit the environment.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it offers Carrier units that are committed to sustainability.

“This benefits our customers and the environment at the same time,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Bold City Heating & Air’s Pilakovic noted that helping the environment has always been a remarkable thing. In fact, it is becoming increasingly important as humans continue to consume large quantities of the earth’s natural resources.

Over the past couple of decades, Carrier has taken extra steps to ensure that they create products and technologies that allow individuals to alleviate some of the negative influence they can have on the environment with their heating and air conditioning system.

Since 1994, Carrier has led the industry in the phase-out of ozone depleting refrigerants while introducing many of the world's most energy efficient heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

In 2007, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Carrier with its "Best of the Best" Stratospheric Ozone Protection Award.

“With our NATE-certified technicians, it is an honor to offer Carrier units that are committed to sustainability,” Pilakovic said.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us

###

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States