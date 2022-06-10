Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market 2022 by Excellent Opportunities, Industry Growth and Forecasts Up To 2028

The aerospace and defense telemetry is an automated system used for communication and transmission of information.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Size By Component [Processors, Transmitters, Receivers and Antennas], Technology [Wireless Telemetry (Microwave Telemetry and Short-range Radio Telemetry) and Wired Telemetry (Fiber Optic Cables and Electrical Cables)], Platform [UAVs, Marine (Commercial and Military), Space (Launchers and Satellite), Ground (Ground Stations and Armored Vehicles/Land Vehicles), Weapons and Airborne (Commercial and Military)], Application (Aerospace and Defense), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to grow from USD 1.53 billion in 2021 to USD 2.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The aerospace and defense telemetry industry has been growing tremendously owing to several factors, including defense spending, the number of modernization programs, and the development of advanced compact systems. There are several telemetries used in border security and commercial aircraft operations by developed and developing nations. The technological advancement providing aid to developing better systems for aerospace and defense telemetry coupled with increasing usage of communication systems is driving the market's growth. However, the shortage of skilled workforce is restraining the market's growth, coupled with rising concern for cybersecurity issues. Further, the onset of Covid-19 also affected the market's growth as several manufacturing units were temporarily put on hold to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The receivers segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.55 billion in 2021

The component segment is divided into processors, transmitters, receivers, and antennas. The receivers segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.55 billion in 2021. The requirement for receivers is increasing due to the need to receive signals from the other end. Personnel in remote locations benefit greatly from receivers since they aid in the reception of audio signals.

The wireless telemetry segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.87 billion in 2021.

The technology segment is divided into wireless telemetry and wired telemetry. The wireless telemetry segment further includes microwave telemetry and short-range radio telemetry. The wired telemetry further includes fiber optic cables and electrical cables. The wireless telemetry segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.87 billion in 2021. Wireless telemetry is easier to use and thus can be used in remote locations. This offers impressive growth opportunities for the segment during the forecast period.

The UAV segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.49 billion in 2021.

The platform segment is divided into UAVs, marine, space, ground, weapons, and airborne. The marine segment is further classified into commercial and military. Space segment is further classified into launchers and satellites. The ground segment includes ground stations and armored vehicles/land vehicles. The airborne segment further includes commercial and military. The UAV segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.49 billion in 2021. UAVs are widely used in defense industries on borderline securities, and thus most regions are investing in them to reduce the amount of manual labor.

The defense segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.93 billion in 2021.

The application segment is divided into aerospace and defense. The defense segment dominated the market with market revenue of 0.93 billion in 2021. Due to the growing concerns about cross-border security, defense spending has surged. Telemetry ensures that operations in remote places stay connected.

The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The market for aerospace and defense telemetry is increasing in the North American region due to the increasing investment in the region, which leads to the modernization of communication systems, leading to the market's growth. Countries like the US and Canada are technologically advanced and invest hugely in the defense sector leading to market growth.

The major players in the market include Honeywell International, General Dynamics Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Maxar Technologies, BAE Systems, Ruag International Holding Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Safran SA, Cobham PLC, Dassault Systems SE, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, Leonardo SPA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Orbit Technologies Ltd. among others.

