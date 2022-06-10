Global C-Arms Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities 2022 to 2028

C-arm is an advanced medical device and have a C-built structure which helps in linking it to the X-ray source and the X-ray sensor

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global C-Arms Market Size By Product Type (Fixed and Mobile), By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global C-Arms market is expected to grow from USD 2008.6 million in 2021 to USD 3142.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The increase in the geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle leads to chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, respiratory diseases, etc., which need surgeries for treatment. This increases the demand for C-arms devices as they help provide the scanning of the organs with clear images to help in the surgical procedure. However, the high cost of the C-arms medical devices is expected to hinder the market's growth.

The mobile C-arms segment dominated the market with a market value of around 1273.45 million in 2021.

The product type segment is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile C-arms segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 1273.45 million in 2021. Mobile C-arms devices can be carried easily and provides the freedom to be used as per the needs of the doctors, which drives the growth of the segment.

The orthopedics and trauma segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The application type segment comprises orthopedics and trauma, oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, and others. Over the forecast period, the orthopedics and trauma segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. C-arms devices provide accurate images while performing orthopedic surgeries, as in most cases, they require minimally invasive surgeries.

The hospitals’ segment dominated the market, accounting for around 715.0 million global revenue.

The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals’ segment dominated the market, accounting for around 715.0 million global revenue. Hospitals are well equipped with medical equipment, have a good infrastructure, and have the availability of skilled professionals, which drives the growth of the segment.

Global C-Arms Market by Product type :

• Fixed

• Mobile

Global C-Arms Market by Application type:

• Orthopedics and Trauma

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Others

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the largest market. North America has a large senior population suffering from chronic diseases, which drives the market's growth in the region. The well-equipped healthcare infrastructure in North America also propels the market's growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are Canon Medical System Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Philips N.V., Hologic Corporation, Aton GmbH, DMS Imaging, Eurocolumbus, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare, among others.

