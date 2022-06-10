Global Phase Change Material Market Analysis by Industry Outlook, Regional Scope and Competitive Scenario 2022-2028

A phase change material (PCM) is a substance that is used to emits enough energy to provide effective heating or chilling.

The global phase change material market is expected to grow from USD 566.2 million in 2021 to USD 2344.13 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The requirement for a specific evaluation period, the rise of the e-commerce business, and increased investments in novel packaging trends, notably for food products, will drive the market for phase change material in the packaging industry. The worldwide phase change materials market will be driven mainly by the rapid expansion of the building and packaging sectors. Phase change materials are utilized in the building sector for heating water and heat recovery technologies, among other things. Growing expenditures in construction projects throughout the world, together with phase change materials in warming, refrigeration, and air-conditioning applications, are expected to drive demand for phase change materials over the forecast period. Moreover, the packaging industry is expected to create significant revenue growth during the forecast period.

The type segment is divided into organic and inorganic. In 2021, inorganic phase change material accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.71% and a market revenue of 321.09 million because of its high heat of fusion, low price, and good thermal permeability. Thermal management, refrigeration, supply chain & packing all make substantial use of inorganic PCMs.

The application segment is divided into building & construction, cold chain & packaging, HVAC, textile, and electronics. The building & construction application accounted for the largest share of the market, with 28.6% and market revenue of 161.93 million for phase change material in 2021. PCMs used in construction may successfully reduce summer overheating, interior air temperature, and roof heat flux. Researchers have investigated PCMs as a resource component for structures and the technique of incorporating PCMs into construction materials. TES includes sensible, latent, and thermoelectric heat storage. Latent heat thermal energy storage has lately gained popularity due to the ease of functioning and the wide range of materials accessible. Phase change materials' (PCMs') latent heat is employed to store energy.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Europe emerged as the largest market for the global phase change material market, with 216.85 million of the market revenue in 2021. This is due to the significant impact of authoritarian government rules, building activity, and consumer expenditure. The market is projected to be driven by the expanding construction industry. Furthermore, increased sales volume, supply chain, manufacturing, engineering, and construction are predicted to drive demand in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The significant market players include Phase Change Products Pty Ltd., Sasol, BASF SE, Henkel, Entropy Solutions LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Cryopak, Croda International Plc., Laird Plc, among others.

Global Phase Change Material Market by Type:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Global Phase Change Material Market by Application:

• Building & Construction

• Cold Chain & Packaging

• HVAC

• Textile

• Electronics

