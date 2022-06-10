Strategies For Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the institutional and office furniture market size is expected to grow from $200.96 billion in 2021 to $221.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. As per TBRC’s institutional and office furniture market research the market is expected to grow to $307.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the institutional and office furniture manufacturing market growth.

The institutional and office furniture market consists of sales of institutional and office furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce institutional and office furniture by designing office furniture including office chairs and desks, office and store fixtures, such as showcases.

Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Trends

Furniture manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices in their manufacturing process. This is mainly a result of growing consumer awareness on sustainable living that is resulting in increasing demand for eco–friendly furniture. This includes minimizing fuel consumption and recycling wood by products. Companies manufacturing eco-friendly furniture products procure wood from plantations that grow sustainable plants and have a long-term conservation policy.

Global Institutional And Office Furniture Market Segments

The global institutional and office furniture market is segmented:

By Type: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture

By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Others

By Raw Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

Subsegments Covered: School Furniture, General Purpose Institutional Furniture, Public Bar, Bowling Center, Cafeteria, and Restaurant Furniture, Wooden Furniture, Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture

By Geography: The global institutional and office furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides institutional and office furniture global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global institutional and office furniture market, institutional and office furniture global market share, institutional and office furniture global market segments and geographies, institutional and office furniture market players, institutional and office furniture market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The institutional and office furniture market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Steelcase Inc., Haworth, Inc, Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Kokuyo Co Ltd, Okamura Corporation, Itoki Corporation, Knoll Inc., Kimball International and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

