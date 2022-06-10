Water Heaters Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water heaters market is expected to reach $53.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the water heaters market growth in the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the water heaters market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2715&type=smp

The water heaters market consists of sales of water heaters. A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.

Global Water Heaters Market Trends

Water heater manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, an energy star certified water heater saves $3500 over its lifetime.

Global Water Heaters Market Segments

The global water heaters market report is segmented:

By Product Type: Solar Heaters, Electric Heaters, Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global water heaters market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global water heaters market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-heaters-global-market-report

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water heaters market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water heaters market, water heaters global market share, water heaters global market segments and geographies, water heaters market players, water heaters market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The water heaters market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bradford White, Rinnai, HTP, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing Co, Heat Transfer Products Inc, and Bradford White Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022 – By Component Type (Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging), By Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), By Mode Of Operation (Direct, Indirect), By Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultra-high-temperature-uht-processing-global-market-report

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-electricity-global-market-report

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology Type (RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Household), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), By Portability (Portable, Non-Portable), By Device Type (Wall Mounted, Countertop, Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Under-The-Sink (UTS)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC