Aseptic Packaging Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aseptic packaging market size is expected to grow to $93.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. The increase in demand for convenience food products with a longer shelf life and safe hygiene packaging is expected to drive the aseptic packaging market growth in the forecast period.

The global aseptic packaging market consists of sales of aseptic packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that involves separately sterilizing both, the package and the product before filling, to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration. This decreases the probability of contamination and makes the product contents safer. The products are placed into the container or packaging cover in a sterile environment. This method uses extremely high temperatures to maintain the freshness of the contents while ensuring it is not contaminated with microorganisms.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Trends

Companies in the aseptic packaging market are focusing on the development of single-use passive for ensuring maximum safety and reducing wastage. Single-use passive refers to transferring the contained and sterile contents between manufacturing process steps and facilities. It also creates an agile manufacturing environment and lowers the toxicity when mixing to make a final product, thus saving time and cost associated with cleaning, maintenance and validation. For instance, Charge point technologies that provide contained and sterile transfer solutions launched of the single-use passive and ChargeBag PE-S with new HiPure ULP7 PE film. The charge bag and single-use passive together form a high-performance, one-time-use package for the sterile and closed transfer of pharmaceutical powders between various manufacturing facilities.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Segments

The global aseptic packaging market is segmented:

By Type: Cartons, Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Cans, Ampoules, Others

By Material: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Wood

By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Geography: The global aseptic packaging market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global aseptic packaging market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aseptic packaging market, global aseptic packaging market share, global aseptic packaging market segments and geographies, global aseptic packaging market players, global aseptic packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global aseptic packaging market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak International SA, Sig Combibloc AG, SIG Combiboc Obeikan, ELOPAK Group, Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc and UFlex Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

