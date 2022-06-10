Global Dialyzer Market 2022 - Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Demand with Forecasts Growth by 2028

A dialyzer is medical equipment which works exactly like the kidney and removes the blood's waste.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dialyzer Market Size By Product Type (Low-Flux Dialyzer and High-Flux Dialyzer), By End-User (In-Centre and Home Dialysis), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global dialyzer market is expected to grow from USD 2700 million in 2021 to USD 5007.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The rising incidences of kidney failure and kidney-related disease in people above 30 years of age are driving the market's growth. Along with this, favorable reimbursement policies and the rise in health care expenditure globally are driving the global dialyzers market. The increase in the geriatric population, prone to chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, leads to kidney damage that can be cured by kidney transplant or dialysis. But, owing to the high cost of kidney transplants, many patients prefer going for dialysis, which is expected to drive the market for dialyzers during the forecast period.

The high flux dialyzer segment dominated the market with market revenue of 1944 million in 2021

The product type segment is divided into low-flux dialyzer and high-flux dialyzer. In 2021, the high flux dialyzer segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 1944 million. The demand for high flux dialyzers is increasing as they are used for removing large toxin molecules from the blood during the hemodialysis, which is more effective for the body, and the results last longer. Because of the increasing efficiency of the high flux dialyzers, developing nations are gradually shifting towards them, which is anticipated to propel market growth further.

The in-center segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13% over the forecast period.

The end-user segment is divided into in-centre and home dialysis. Over the forecast period, the in-centre segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13%. In-center dialysis is more effective than home dialysis as trained physicians are present to perform the dialysis in the center, while at home, the dialysis is usually performed by family members. In addition to this, high-quality care services for the patients are propelling the demand for market growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

Global Dialyzer Market by Product Type:

• High-flux dialyzer

• Low-flux dialyzer

Global Dialyzer Market by End-User:

• In-centre

• Home dialysis

The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The dialyzer market in North America has been expanding rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease, which requires hemodialysis for treatment. The increased funding and initiatives by the government for improvement in the dialyzer market are also expected to propel market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Baxter International Inc., Farmasol, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Medica Group, Medivators, Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., and Dialifegroup among others.

