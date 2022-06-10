Insomnia Market Worth USD 6.6 Billion by 2030 at 3.11% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Insomnia Market Trends and Insights by types of therapy (Pharmacological therapy and non-Pharmacological therapy), by drug formulation (Capsules, Tablet and others), by type of diseases (poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and other), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Insomnia Market Information by Types of Therapy, Drug Formulation, Type of Diseases, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is set to capture a 3.11% CAGR between to reach .

Market Synopsis

The prominence of insomnia has registered an unprecedented increase over the years but without the development of efficient treatment procedures. In a bid to enhance the quality of insomnia therapeutics, the focus has been on the development of novel sleep-inducing medical devices as well as advanced technologies.

As a result, medical device developers are progressively emphasizing on developing efficient and smart wearable sleep inducers integrated with sophisticated technologies to provide effective breathing exercises that facilitate sleep initiation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 6.6 Billion CAGR 3.11% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Therapy, Drug Formulation, Type of Diseases Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing stressful work condition Growing demand for OTC drugs.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The Insomnia market has had a tremendous and nail-biting competitive landscape, with new competitors entering the market with ease and older players investing heavily in this area. The big names from this market are:

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

Scopis GmbH (Germany)

Fiagon AG (Germany)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Amplitude Surgical (France)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Cases of insomnia have been escalating rapidly worldwide in line with surging stress levels and hypertension incidences. The burgeoning geriatric patient base along with the spike in the awareness level regarding all the treatment options available can also boost the revenue growth.

Frequent launches of novel products like Belsomra by Merck & Co. in 2014 should also drive market demand. Besides, the high availability of several generics should foster insomnia market’s growth during the review period. Lemborexant, which is a novel Orexin Receptor Antagonist developed by Eisai will be introduced in the early half of the forecast period, which could encourage further business growth.

The surging penetration of new devices and pharmaceuticals will be favorable for the global market. Around 10 million patients treated using pharmaceuticals have been reported unsatisfied. For these kinds of patients, combination drugs as well as devices are the top options, as these deliver the required results. The rising success rates associated with the use of combination of drugs and devices will present lucrative opportunities to the leading manufacturers in the years ahead.

Market Restraints:

Misconceptions regarding the severity of insomnia and people’s non-adherence to the prescribed treatment could restrain market growth in the future. Also, low awareness levels and poor healthcare infrastructure in a few underdeveloped countries can have a detrimental effect on the worldwide market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental health issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. These factors will most likely enhance the growth prospects of the insomnia market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The different types of therapy are pharmacological therapy as well as non-pharmacological therapy. The pharmacological therapy-based segments are non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists, benzodiazepines, and others. Most manufacturers are producing melatonin supplements that cater to the constantly changing consumer needs per their convenience. Therefore, the melatonin receptor agonists segment will be gaining significant traction in the approaching years.

By Drug Formulation

Depending on drug formulation, the worldwide industry caters to capsules, tables, and others.

By Type of Diseases

Various types of diseases are poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance, and others. The poor quality of sleep condition is extremely prevalent across numerous age groups and has emerged as a major health epidemic. It is usually unrecognized, under-reported, and can result in substantial economic costs. It is more than likely that the segment of poor quality of sleep will clinch the leading spot in the following years.

Regional Insights

Escalating need for effective sleep disorder treatment across Canada and the US in line with the surging burden of insomnia has landed North America at the top position. Rising awareness along with significant healthcare spending could also favor the regional market. The condition is common among the elderly population and the growth in this demography across the region is bound to create growth avenues for the insomnia market in the following years. Additionally, supportive reimbursement schemes for insomnia therapeutic devices and a robust clinical pipeline could further encourage revenue growth. The rise in insomnia is also the result of accelerated cases of cardio problems, hypertension, obesity depression, cancer, and more in the region.

The APAC market has been expanding rapidly, backed by Japan’s huge contribution where insomnia cases have been surging at an alarming rate. Other developing nations like India, Indonesia, and China are major consumers of generic drugs given their economic pricing. Rampant demand for new treatment lines combined with the surge in shift-work sleep disorders and the resultant rise in stress levels have also burgeoned the patient base in the region. This could be a huge growth booster for the insomnia market in the years to come.

