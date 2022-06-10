Phase Change Materials Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Phase Change Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the phase change materials market size is expected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2021 to $1.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The phase change material market is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.7%. The growing construction industry across the globe is contributing to the phase change materials industry growth in the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the phase change materials market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5311&type=smp

The phase change materials market consists of sales of phase change materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are ideal products for thermal management solutions. Phase change materials are the substances that absorb or release heat when the substance undergoes a physical state such as solid to liquid or gaseous. Phase change materials are also known as latent heat storage units, commonly used in solar power plants, waste heat recovery systems, preservation of food, pharmaceutical products, and construction.

Global Phase Change Materials Market Trends

The introduction of bio-based phase change material fabric coatings is shaping the phase change materials market. Bio-based phase change materials are manufactured using bio-based products such as beef tallow or oils from coconut, palm, and soybeans.

Global Phase Change Materials Market Segments

The global phase change materials market is segmented:

By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-Based

By Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular

By Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics

By End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation, Others

By Geography: The global phase change materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global phase change materials market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phase-change-materials-global-market-report

Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides phase change materials global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global phase change materials market, phase change materials global market share, phase change materials global market segments and geographies, phase change materials global market players, phase change materials global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The phase change materials market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc, Microtek Laboratories, Croda International, Sasol, Henkel, Climator, PCM Products, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Rubitherm Technologies, Cryopak, and Outlast Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-interface-materials-global-market-report

Construction Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-materials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC